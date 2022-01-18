Keep it in the fam: Rihanna’s fashion and beauty empires join together for a super-sexy Valentine’s Day

Rihanna‘s got her beauty empire, Fenty Beauty, and her lingerie line, SavageXFenty, but now she’s bringing both those things together to help fans create a very special, and very sexy, Valentine’s Day.

In a series of photos posted on her Instagram, Rihanna poses in a plunging, peekaboo lace-up red bodysuit, with the caption, “Valentine’s Day is for me….but you can watch.” There’s also a super-sexy YouTube video of the singer and mogul modeling the look.

The Fenty Beauty Instagram, meanwhile, features a photo of Rih wearing the same bodysuit, while applying lip gloss, but not just any lip gloss: It’s Fenty’s Gloss Bomb Heat gloss.

“Can y’all handle this heat?” reads the caption. “Rih is locked and laced in her @savagexfenty with a purrfected pout in an XCLUSIVE shade of #GLOSSBOMBHEAT that will only be available at savagexfenty.com SOON.”

The SavageXFenty Instagram offers more details, posting the Rih pics with the caption, “Keep it in the fam with our FIRST EVER @fentybeauty collab. Get the iconic Gloss Bomb Heat in our Xclusive shade: Lavender Savage.”

According to Vogue UK, this is the first time that Rihanna’s two brands have ever collaborated in this way. The publication also says that the lip gloss and the bodysuit will be available together in an “exclusive self-gifting box” for about $68 bucks, but it doesn’t appear to be online yet.