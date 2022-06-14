“Keep it classy”: Charlie Sheen blames ex Denise Richards for daughter Sami’s OnlyFans venture

Sheen and Richards in 2003 – Jim Spellman/WireImage

Charlie Sheen may have had a well-earned reputation for being a wild man, but he’s still a dad, and he’s apparently none too pleased his daughter Sam “Sami” Sheen now has an OnlyFans account.

According to Page Six, Sami’s recent launch on the controversial site, which occurred shortly after she turned 18, didn’t sit well with Charlie, who blamed his ex-wife Denise Richards for letting it happen.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,” the former Two and a Half Men star told the publication,” adding, “I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

For her part, Richards, with whom Sami now lives after a rough patch in their relationship, replied to Page Six, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.”

Indeed, one of the first Instagram comments Sami had in announcing her racy venture was her mom’s. “I will always support you & always have your back. I love you,” Richards posted.

Sami Sheen promised her Instagram viewers that for a subscription price of $19.99 a month, they’d “see more” of her on OnlyFans, on which she’d upload content “2-3 times a week.”

