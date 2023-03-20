Keanu Reeves teases “really epic” ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Good Morning America

With the John Wick franchise, Keanu Reeves is playing the role of a lifetime.

That’s saying something, considering Reeves is a veteran of action classics like Point Break, Speed and, of course, The Matrix.

“It’s a fun character to be able to have that, you know, that John Wick kinda thing,” Reeves told Good Morning America of the seemingly unstoppable titular assassin, in an interview that aired Monday. “But I don’t take that home with me.”

Preparation “starts with training before the training,” as Reeves calls getting his “John Wick toolbox” together. On display in the films is a mix of judo, jiujitsu and weapons manipulation — gun fu, as it has come to be known.

Asked if he’s aging out of doing these over-the-top stunts at 58, Reeves assures fans “I’m not quite there yet,” but admits the fourth John Wick movie “got me closer.”

“I’m definitely feelin’ the age,” he said, also noting that he’s more experienced and therefore more efficient in tackling the action than he was when starting out.

Reeves said it’s cool and kind for people to be referring to John Wick: Chapter 4 as one of the greatest action movies of all time.

“I mean, I think the film is really epic, and I love playing the role,” he said. “I love the John Wick world.”

Reeves spoke to GMA before last Friday’s death of Wick co-star Lance Reddick. But in a statement after the actor’s unexpected death from natural causes at 60, Reeves shared a statement with the film’s director, Chad Stahelski, to ABC News. The pair said they were “deeply saddened and heartbroken” by the loss of the “consummate professional,” who was “a joy to work with.”

Now dedicated to Reddick, the movie opens March 24.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.