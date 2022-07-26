Kate Winslet to star in, produce ‘The Palace’ for HBO

ABC

Emmy and Oscar winner Kate Winslet is staying with her Mare of Easttown studio, HBO, for a limited series called The Palace.

The show “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel,” according to the network.

Interestingly, HBO points out that Winslet and fellow Brit Stephen Frears, her director on the project, have never worked together until now. Frears recently called the shots on the acclaimed A Very British Scandal and directed films like Dangerous Liasons and High Fidelity.

Winslet has a strong working relationship with the network; As reported, she’s also starring in and executive producing the limited series Trust, based on Hernan Diaz‘s novel of the same name.

