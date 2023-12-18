Kate Micucci declares she’s “cancer free” after lung cancer surgery

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On the same TikTok account she used to inform fans she underwent surgery for lung cancer — despite the fact she “never smoked a cigarette in [her] life” — Kate Micucci declared she’s cancer free.

Showing video from a GMA segment about her, the Garfield and Oates songstress and former Big Bang Theory co-star noted in a caption Sunday, “Very surreal to wake up and find Good Morning America had done a story on my lung cancer diagnosis. I had surgery last week.”

Micucci added, “Thanks to early detection and incredible doctors, I am now cancer free! Thank you [correspondent] Will Reeves and GMA for raising lung cancer awareness.”

The 43-year-old added “so lucky” as a hashtag, along with #earlydetection and #lungcancerawareness.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.