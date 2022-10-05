Kanye West trades barbs with Khloé Kardashian regarding Kim and custody of his children

Good Morning America

A recent post from Kanye West about his custody situation with ex Kim Kardashian brought the protective little sister side out of Khloé.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the Kardashians, they recently threw a birthday party for Chicago West, Kim’s 4-year-old daughter with Ye.

Ye complained the reality show clan “is [keeping] me from seeing my daughter,” and he “didn’t know where my child was on her birthday.”

Khloé replied, “Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it. You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.”

She also pleaded, “Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

For his part, Ye screencapped Khloe’s response and posted in all-caps, “You are lying and are liars yall basically kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so she could remember her father note being there.”

He then said, perhaps of Kylie Jenner‘s baby daddy Travis Scott or Kourtney Kardashian‘s husband Travis Barker, “Trav game the address of my childs [sic] party thats how yall play with black fathers.”

Kanye also claimed the Kardashians threw a birthday party for his youngest son with Kim, Psalm, while he was “flying home from Japan” to see him. “The first I heard about it was seeing pics of the party online,” he said.

