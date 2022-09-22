Kanye West talks God, fatherhood and running for president in new ABC News interview

Good Morning America

“A Conversation with Ye: Linsey Davis Reporting,” a half-hour ABC News Live special, airs at 8:30 p.m. ET and streams later on Hulu.

In the chat, Kanye West opens up about many topics, from his relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian to his relationship with God.

And yes, he wants to run for president again.

While Ye admits he’s sorry for causing Kim stress after their split, he shared, “As a dad and as a Christian. And I have a right to have a voice on what my kids are wearing, what they’re watching, what they’re eating. I have a platform where I get to say what so many dads can’t say out loud.”

Ye and Kim, who are in the midst of a divorce, share four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter,” he said.

West also talked about his Simi Valley, California private school, re-branded The Donda Academy in honor of his late mother.

“So many schools are made to set kids up for industries that don’t even matter anymore,” Ye said, whereas Donda Academy focuses on “practical” classes like engineering, computer programming and farming. The curriculum could “actually turn your kids into, like, geniuses,” he expresses.

Faith is also part of the curriculum. “When you remove the love and fear of God, you open up the love and fear of everything else,” West says. “It’s easier to control the people if people are not controlled by God…”

He says of his higher power, “He’s got my back.”

Following his 2020 run for the White House, Ye said he “absolutely” plans to run for president again but did not specify when.

