Kanye responds to Kim and Pete breakup news with IG “headline”

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis – Corbis via Getty Images

Kanye West has responded to news of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s reported break-up as, well, one might expect him to.

The recording artist posted to Instagram a realistic-looking mock-up of The New York Times with the headline “Skete Davidson Dead At 28.”

A subheadline reads, “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral, but fearful of bottle throwers,” a reference to the artist who replaced Ye at the Rolling Loud festival two weeks ago. Fans tossing water bottles at Cudi led him to walk off the stage.

The post generated more than 1.4 million likes in a matter of hours — and more than a few disapproving comments.

“God step in,” one follower pleaded.

“Petty,” noted another.

That said, Ye had his share of supporters: “Skete is a clown,” one opined, adding the clown face emoji for good measure.

“Ye back!” another posted.

