Kandi Burruss joins ‘Real Housewives’ stars in protesting bullying of their children

Kandi Burruss is the latest star of the Real Housewives franchise to say one of her children is a victim of online bullying.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member says her daughter Riley, 20, has been unfairly ridiculed on social media.

“I despise it. It bothers me so much,” Burruss tells People. “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body, and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood.”

“You can deal with anything for yourself, but you don’t want your kids to be bullied online,” the 46-year-old entertainer adds. “It’s just really terrible.”

Several Real Housewives stars, including Garcelle Beauvais from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, have condemned online hate against their kids.

Kandi say she’s reached out to Garcelle as Jax, one of her 14-year-old twins, has faced racist online comments.

“The people who watch our show and who are on our show, sometimes they take things too far, and it’s not cool. It’s crazy,” Burruss continues. “This is a TV show at the end of the day.”

“Words definitely matter,” she says. “I’ve seen one of my kids definitely get bullied multiple times.”

Burruss says last week “somebody was posting that [Riley] was pregnant and she was so upset about it.” Riley responded on TikTok that the rumor was false.

Bravo, the network behind the Real Housewives shows, issued a statement blasting the online harassment Jax was receiving.

“We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son,” the statement read. “We urge our viewers and social followers alike to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with hateful rhetoric.”

