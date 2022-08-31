Kaley Cuoco’s ‘Harley Quinn’ animated series renewed for a fourth season by HBO Max

Warner Bros. Animation/HBO Max

While Batgirl‘s wings were clipped, and an upcoming Batman animated series was scuttled, HBO Max is still ride-or-die with Joker’s best girl.

The adult animated series Harley Quinn, featuring Kaley Cuoco voicing the lead role, has been picked up for a fifth season, the streaming service has announced.

The show, which streams uncensored on HBO Max and runs with its trademark salty language censored on TBS and Adult Swim, also features the voices of Lake Bell as Harley’s girlfriend Poison Ivy, Ron Funches as King Shark, Alan Tudyk as Clayface and The Joker, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Gordon and Diedrich Bader playing Batman/Bruce Wayne.

The show’s current third season has a 100% critics score on the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and also features the voices of Kaley’s sister and The Flight Attendant co-star Briana Cuoco as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon, JB Smoove as Frank the Plant, What We Do In The Shadows star Harvey Guillen as Nightwing and Sanaa Lathan as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

For season four, Harley Quinn writer and Workaholics and Master of None veteran Sarah Peters has been boosted to showrunner.

Kaley posted to Instagram on Wednesday a photo of Ivy and Harley celebrating, noting, “Come on, did you reaaaaallyy think we were goin anywhere?!! @dcharleyquinn season 4 baby!”

She added, “coming to wreak beautiful havoc @hbomax duh!”

(Video contains uncensored profanity)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.