Justin Bieber joins Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for a performance of “Peaches” using classroom instruments

On Monday’s Tonight Show, Justin Bieber joined host Jimmy Fallon and his house band The Roots in the Tonight Show Music Virtual Room for a version of Justin’s hit, “Peaches,” performed with classroom instruments.

In the recurring segment, Fallon and The Roots back music artists for a version of one of their popular songs, using instruments you would find in a classroom.

In this case, it was Bieber tapping the keys of a miniature toy piano while Jimmy and the band supplied the accompaniment, using a mix of bongos, plastic tubes, plastic cans, a toy guitar, xylophone and a melodica, while other Roots members tore paper bags.

Past music room guests have included the Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and Adele.

“Peaches,” which also features Daniel Caesar and Giveon, is the fifth single from Justin’s latest album Justice.