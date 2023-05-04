Just the right kind: Fitz and the Tantrums’ More Than Just a Dream turns 10

Fitz and the Tantrums‘ breakout album, More Than Just a Dream, turns 10 this Sunday.

The group, led by co-vocalists Michael “Fitz” Fitzpatrick and Noelle Scaggs, released their sophomore record on May 7, 2013. It spawned the singles “Out of My League” and “The Walker,” both of which hit #1 on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart and were certified at least Platinum by the RIAA.

Speaking with ABC Audio, Fitzpatrick shares that his “favorite story” from recording More Than Just a Dream is when Scaggs first showed him an early recording she’d made of what eventually became “Out of My League.”

“Noelle had started writing ‘Out of My League’ at home recording it … on GarageBand or something like that,” Fitzpatrick recalls.

“It was Logic, give me some more credit,” Scaggs laughs.

When he listened to the track, Fitzpatrick was surprised to hear that Scaggs had sung the song “like as a male guy with a British accent.”

“I pitched down my vocal,” Scaggs explains.

Even with Scaggs’ surprising vocal choice, Fitzpatrick knew that they had something special with the recording.

“I was like, ‘Oh, that’s the jam, we gotta do this,'” Fitzpatrick says. “I just had this intuition about that song being the perfect song for alternative radio at this time.”

“It reminded me of everything I loved about the ’80s new wave movement,” he continues. “Then it really turned out to be right because that song was our first true #1 at radio.”

Fitz and the Tantrums put out their latest album, Let Yourself Free, last November.