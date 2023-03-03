Jussie Smollett saga to be explored in ‘Anatomy of a Hoax’ docuseries

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

A new docuseries coming to Fox Nation will explore Jussie Smollett‘s alleged hate crime hoax, Deadline reports. Jussie Smollett: Anatomy of a Hoax “will chronicle the behind the scenes maneuvering and drama that turned the star into a pariah and sent shockwaves through Chicago and beyond, leaving a trail of damaged careers and reputations. The Osundairo brothers will unravel the details from the planning of the fake crime, its execution and all that ensued in the aftermath.”

The five-part series will be the first time brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo speak to the media about their role in the incident. It’s set to air March 13.

“Anatomy of a Hoax takes a deep dive into a scam that reverberated through the worlds of entertainment, pop culture and politics,” said John Finley, Fox Nation’s executive vice president. “We’re excited for viewers to hear the real stories behind this scandal from the Osundairo brothers for the very first time.”

For the uninitiated, Jussie claimed in January 2019 that he was attacked by two men who beat him, put a noose around his neck and shouted, “This is MAGA country.” Chicago police later concluded it was a staged attack, for which he hired the Osundairo brothers.

Jussie was convicted of five felony counts last March, and sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months of probation. He was ordered to pay $120,106 in restitution to Chicago, as well as a $25,000 fine. He spent six days behind bars before he was released pending appeal.

Jussie’s lawyer filed a 102-page document with the Illinois Appellate Court for a new trial, as he claims there was “prosecutorial misconduct” in this case.

