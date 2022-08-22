Julianna Margulies to return to ‘The Morning Show’ for season 3

Apple TV+

Julianna Margulies isn’t done shaking things up on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

The former ER and The Good Wife star plays tough-but-caring lesbian anchorwoman Laura, who in season 3 starts a relationship with Reese Witherspoon‘s Bradley — kicking off a potential love triangle with Bradley and Billy Crudup‘s Corey, who at the end of season 2 professed his love for her.

The season ended with the COVID-19 pandemic spreading over the world and Laura offering Bradley shelter from it in Montana, but Bradley ends up staying in New York City to find her missing brother.

The news that Emmy winner Margulies will return to the Apple TV+ series comes weeks after series newcomer — and fellow Emmy winner — Jon Hamm joined the cast for the acclaimed show’s third season.

