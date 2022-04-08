Judith Light opens up about multi-dimensional ‘Shining Vale’ character

Starz

Horror and comedy collide in the Starz series Shining Vale, airing Sundays. Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear star as Patricia “Pat” Phelps and her husband Terry — a couple that moves their whole family into an old home that turns out to be haunted.

Judith Light plays Pat’s mother, Joan and tells ABC Audio she loves how the show combines genres.

“I think what [show creators] Jeff Astrof and Sharon Horgan have done has this really combination of comedy and drama and horror that is so deftly connected and complicated and funny,” she shares.

Not only did she love the combination of genres, when it comes to her role, Light says she was drawn to it because she found it “compelling” how Astrof and Horgan packed so many topics into the character.

“I saw with his character… I wanted to talk about women as they age and women and mental illness and the paranormal and relationships with your spouse and relationships with your children, it has everything,” the actress explains. “I don’t know how they did it. So I found it very I found it very compelling.”

At the end of the day, Shining Vale is a completely fictional series, however Light shares that she does believe in the paranormal.

“I do believe that there is something else, and I don’t know how it manifests itself, but I know that there are people that hear those things, see those things,” she says. “I do believe that there is paranormal activity that we are not necessarily prone to see or know.”

“I know that there is paranormal beyond what we know in this body, this tactile connection, that there is something else,” Light adds.

