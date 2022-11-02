Judge refuses to remove Alec Baldwin from ‘Rust’ negligence lawsuit

In Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, lawyers for Alec Baldwin were unsuccessful in trying to remove the star and producer of the Western Rust from a negligence lawsuit stemming from the film.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed, and director Joel Souza injured, when a Colt-style pistol brandished by Baldwin discharged a live round.

According to Deadline, Rust script supervisor Mamie Mitchell had sued Baldwin, and the other producers of the film, claiming she sustained injuries in the incident.

The trade quoted Gloria Allred, one of Mitchell’s attorneys in the case, as saying, “We are very happy that we won, and that the Court today permitted us, over the objection of Alec Baldwin, to proceed in our lawsuit against him on our theories of assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. In addition, the Court, over Mr. Baldwin’s objection, allowed us to proceed against him for punitive damages.”

Recently the Santa Fe, New Mexico, District Attorney’s Office began its examination of the police report into the deadly incident that took place October 21, 2021.

