Joshua Bassett aims to spread “goodness and love and positivity” in 2023

ABC/Christopher Willard

Joshua Bassett unveiled his new tour on Monday, dubbed The Complicated Tour, which he hints will help set the tone for 2023.

Speaking with ABC Audio about his hopes for the new year, Bassett teased he has “many things” on the horizon — but he isn’t at liberty to talk about them yet.

“My fans kill me because I’m always like, ‘There’s stuff coming!’ And then I never talk about it,” he said, but hinted that fans should look forward to “a handful of projects” he has coming down the pipeline.

“There’s so many things and honestly, I want to continue to branch out,” he said. “I’d love to do any sort of acting project that challenges me and really puts me into a different character that is … edgier and grittier.”

At the moment, he is filming the new season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and recently starred in the new Disney+ movies Better Nate Than Ever and Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.

Besides exploring new characters to play, Bassett said his main objective is “to tell stories in whatever way I can and to put as much goodness and love and positivity into the world.”

“Whatever that looks like, that’s what I’m going for,” he said.

Bassett’s 32-date tour, which features North American and European stops, kicks off March 8 in San Francisco, California. It wraps May 9 with a show in London, England. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16, at 10 a.m. local venue time. For more information, visit Bassett’s official website.

