Josh Duggar found guilty of possessing child pornography

Washington County Sheriffâs Office via Getty Images

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar has been convicted of downloading and possessing child pornography.

On Thursday, at the Western District of Arkansas Federal Courthouse in Fayetteville, Arkansas, a federal jury found the 33-year-old guilty on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography. U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks said sentencing will happen in about four months, Entertainment Tonight reports. Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count when he’s sentenced.

The six-day trial began on November 30, with the jury beginning deliberations on Wednesday.

Duggar was accused of downloading child sexual abuse material, some of which depicted children younger than 12, and having it in his possession in May of 2019, according to the indictment. He pleaded not guilty.

Duggar has been the focus of several controversies over the years, starting in 2006 when he was investigated for allegedly molesting five underage girls when he was a teenager. Since then, two of his sisters — Jill, 30, and Jessa, 28 — have come forward as two of his victims.

