Jonathan Majors shares plot idea for potential romantic comedy with Issa Rae

Walt Disney Pictures/Marvel Studios

If ever one was thinking of putting Jonathan Majors and Issa Rae together for a romantic comedy, Jon already has a plot.

“I think we should definitely do the, like, we grew up together, and then I come back home, and it’s like ‘Oh, okay.’ We can start with that,” he tells Variety. “And then we gotta do — I wanna do the run through Central Park, you know what I mean? A run through Central Park, chasing her to the airport, trying to be there at the airport. She said she’s going to the airport, then book it. … Say we live in Harlem, then we’ve got Central Park, going down, then you’re running through LaGuardia trying to find [her].”

After sharing his idea, Jonathan looked at the camera and told Issa, “Let’s do it. You wanna do it? Let’s do it.”

The question about Jon’s rom-com plot stemmed from his The Cut interview in which he said he’d like to play in a romantic comedy, as well as his onstage chemistry with Issa at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. After they presented an award together, the award show’s social media page captioned their photo, “Somebody write the script.”

Only time will tell whether the rom-com comes to life. Until then, Jonathan’s new film, Creed III, comes out in theaters Friday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.