Jon Favreau to be honored by Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild

Good Morning America

Jon Favreau, director of Iron Man and its sequel, as well as The Lion King and Jungle Book, and the creator of The Mandalorian, is being honored by the people in Hollywood who make stars look their best.

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild will virtually present the filmmaker with its Distinguished Artisan award on February 19, at a ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett co-star Ming-Na Wen will present the honor.

In a statement, guild president Julie Socash praised Favreau for being “highly respected by make-up artists and hair stylists worldwide,” and noted that the filmmaker’s “list of creative, exotic and memorable characters lives on in his plethora of films, television movies and series.”

Socash called Favreau “the ultimate collaborator,” who “has worked alongside many [guild members] to help create memorable characters of all kinds in a myriad of different roles.”

Favreau, an executive producer and co-star of many Marvel Cinematic Universe films, is in good company. Previous recipients include Eddie Murphy, Patrick Stewart, Melissa McCarthy, Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, Johnny Depp, and Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.