Johnny Depp’s French language film headed to the Cannes Film Festival

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Johnny Depp‘s first film project following his 2022 defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard is headed to the Cannes Film Festival.

As reported, Depp played King Louis XV for French director Maïwenn’s based-on-real-life love story Jeanne du Barry.

The French language film will debut at the festival on July 16 — the same day it hits movie theaters in France, according to Deadline.

According to the trade, Maïwenn plays the eponymous main character in the film about the courtesan who worked her way into the king’s court and his heart, while keeping her position in the world’s oldest profession a secret.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.