Jodie Sweetin addresses “police brutality” incident during abortion rights protest

Jodie Sweetin guest hosted E!’s Daily Pop show on Monday and addressed getting shoved by Los Angeles police officers on Saturday while she was protesting the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The actress recalled, “We were there protesting, and they were walking us back where we were, and one of the officers just snatched my bag and tossed me forward.”

Sweetin said she had no plans to press charges. “We took care of the situation. We didn’t use that as an excuse to do anything further. We continued our march, and we were out there probably another four or five hours marching downtown,” she said.

The Full House star was keen to shift the spotlight away from the highly publicized incident. “Above all, I want to continue to not make this about me.”

The star explained, “People are shocked when they see Stephanie Tanner, something happened to her, and all of a sudden it makes it more real, and I hate that it takes people knowing someone, being someone that they recognize, for people to be outraged or take action.”

The 40-year-old former child star also added, “If people are disturbed by what they saw, let me tell you: I’ve spent a lot of time protesting out in the streets and that is a very minor incident of police brutality.”

Sweetin vowed to “continue to bring the focus back to women’s rights and also to police brutality.”

