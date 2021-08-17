Jill Scott works miracles as a real angel in ‘Highway to Heaven’ trailer 

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Jill Scott is an angel who returns to Earth to transform sadness to joy at a junior high school in the upcoming Highway to Heaven movie, based on the 1980s TV series of the same name. The television film features the three-time Grammy winner as Angela Stewart, a temporary guidance counselor.

In the trailer released Tuesday, Stewart says, ”I am not like anyone else. I am an angel. I can see and do things that other people can’t do.” After she meets Cody, a young student grieving over the death of his mother, she brings happiness to his life.

The school principal tells her, “You are too good to be true. Are you a unicorn?”

Angela replies, ”I am actually a real an angel,” and he laughs. Angela then tells him, “My boss has such big plans for you.”

Later in the trailer, she declares her mission is “to come to those who are looking for a miracle.”

Highway to Heaven will premiere on Saturday, November 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/:00 p.m. CT on Lifetime.

