Jesse Palmer will host ‘The Bachelor’ season 26

ABC/Byron Cohen

ABC has tapped former Bachelor Jesse Palmer to host the show’s upcoming 26th season, the network announced on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old former football pro starred on The Bachelor‘s fifth season. His final rose went to Jessica Bowlin, but the couple split shortly after the show aired in 2004.

“For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Palmer said in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

Following his Bachelor stint, Palmer went on to host the ABC reality dating show, The Proposal and Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship. He currently hosts ABC’s The Ultimate Surfer and is a football analyst for ESPN.

The Bachelor season 26 is set to air in 2022.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.