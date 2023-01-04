Jeremy Renner was run over by his own snowplow, officials reveal; Renner posts Instagram update

Marvel Studios

Jeremy Renner was injured when he was run over by his own snowplow, officials revealed Tuesday night.

Washoe County, Nevada Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference that the New Year’s Day morning accident that left the Avengers star in critical condition was caused when the actor jumped into his PistenBully snowcat and “successfully towed” Renner’s own personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member and became stranded on a private road in heavy snows.

Renner then jumped out of the snowcat to talk with a family member when the tracked vehicle, which weighs 14,330 pounds, began to move forward, Balaam explained. The actor then jumped into the vehicle in an attempt to stop it.

“Based on our investigation, it’s at this point Mr. Renner was run over by the PistenBully,” Balaam noted.

Balaam said Renner wasn’t impaired at the time of the accident and no foul play was suspected, declaring, “We believe this is a tragic accident.” He also noted that Renner was conscious and speaking to first responders after the incident.

As for why he owned the snowcat, Balaam explained, “As Mr. Renner always does, he was being a great neighbor, and was plowing roads for his neighbors.” Some of those neighbors helped first responders render aid, said Balaam. He added that the accident remains under investigation.

Renner underwent surgery Monday after sustaining what were decribed then as “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” and remains in critical but stable condition.

Renner himself posted an update on his condition Tuesday evening, sharing a selfie on Instagram from his hospital bed, looking worse for wear but offering a tired smile.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” Renner wrote in the caption. “I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

The post received likes and comments from celebs including fellow MCU stars Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth, as well as Ryan Reynolds, Orlando Bloom, Heidi Klum and others.

