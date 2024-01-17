Jennifer Lopez’s ‘This Is Me … Now’ film stars Trevor Noah, Post Malone, Sofia Vergara, Neil deGrasse Tyson

Amazon MGM Studios

Thanks to the video for Jennifer Lopez‘s new single “Can’t Get Enough,” we know that Derek Hough is one of the stars featured in her upcoming film, This Is Me … Now. It turns out the project has quite the star-studded cast, as revealed in a new trailer dropped on January 17.

In addition to Derek, the film stars Fat Joe, Trevor Noah, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, husband Ben Affleck and more. The Dave Meyers-directed movie will debut on Prime Video on February 16 along with her new album.

In the trailer, you hear snippets of some of the other songs on the album and see J-Lo in a variety of different sequences: having a session with her therapist, being told by friends that she’s a sex addict, working in some kind of factory, flashing back to her childhood, in a recovery meeting, dancing on a street — there’s even a shot of outer space.

In one scene, a man says to JLo, “You feel like nobody gets you.” “I don’t even get me,” she replies.

A press release describes the film as “a narrative-driven cinematic odyssey, steeped in mythological storytelling and personal healing” that “showcases her journey to love through her own eyes.”

