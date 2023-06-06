Jennifer Lopez’s ‘The Mother’ now ranks as one of Netflix’s biggest movies ever

Netflix/Doane Gregory

While the critics may not have been kind to Jennifer Lopez‘s action movie The Mother, the viewers have certainly responded: Netflix says the movie has moved into the Top Ten of its biggest films in its history.

With 117 million views over its four weeks of release on the streaming service, The Mother now ranks at #8 on Netflix’s Most Popular English Film List. It has also held onto the #1 slot on its weekly English Movies list for the fourth straight week and remained in the top 10 for last week in some 89 countries.

With more than 229 million hours viewed according to the streaming service’s metric in its first 28 days, The Mother landed just behind the #7 entry on Netflix’s all-time Top Ten, 2020’s Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, which had over 231 million views in roughly its first month of release.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.