Jennifer Lopez reveals “the difficult part” of playing a character similar to herself in ﻿’Marry Me’

Marry Me, a new romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, hits theaters and the Peacock streaming service today.

Lopez, 52, not only stars in the film, she also worked simultaneously on the soundtrack, which she said was a first for her and “such a pleasure. It’s like my two worlds coming together.”

Lopez added, “Making an album…was great because they really allowed me to input into where and when and what these musical moments would be for this character.”

In Marry Me, Lopez plays Kat Valdez, a pop superstar who, after finding out her fiancé is cheating on her, decides to marry one of her fans. When asked about how she and the character relate to each other, J-Lo admitted, “I think there’s a lot of us in each other.”

“This wasn’t a role where I had to research what it was like to be a famous recording artist…I understand what all of that is already,” she continued. “I think the difficult part was…the idea of showing what it’s really like inside my bedroom when something goes wrong and you suffer a heartbreak like this in front of the whole world.”

Marry Me is out just in time for Valentine’s Day. So how would Lopez like to celebrate the occasion?

“The ideal Valentine’s Day for me is just me and my partner alone in a place where we don’t have to worry about people watching us,” she shared. “Where it wouldn’t be a bunch of paparazzi, where we can have some private moments and really talk about life and and love and just really appreciating the company and being in love and being together.”

Marry Me also stars Owen Wilson, Maluma, and Sarah Silverman.

