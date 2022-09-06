Jennifer Lawrence tells ‘Vogue’ about her pregnancy trials and tribulations, and her new son, Cy

Vogue/Tina Barney

Jennifer Lawrence opened up to Vogue‘s October issue about motherhood and her new film Causeway in an article in which she also revealed the baby boy she had this past spring is named Cy.

According to the actress, the baby was named in honor of Cy Twombly, an American artist who is a favorite of her gallerist husband, Cooke Maroney.

“The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over,” Lawrence expressed.

“Like, ‘Now is day one of my life.’ I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing,” she enthused. “Now I hear a baby crying in a restaurant, and I’m like, ‘Awwww, preciousssss.'”

Lawrence said it’s “scary” to talk about motherhood. “If I say, ‘It was amazing from the start,’ some people will think, ‘It wasn’t amazing for me at first,’ and feel bad,” she explained. “Fortunately I have so many girlfriends who were honest. Who were like, ‘It’s scary. You might not connect right away….'”

Lawrence miscarried twice in her life before Cy was born. The first time was when the now-32-year-old actress was 20. She said she was going to abort the baby before she lost it.

The second, which occurred while she was filming the Netflix apocalypse comedy Don’t Look Up, required a surgical procedure known as a D&C.

The latter “haunted” Lawrence during her pregnancy to Cy, she explained, in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant,” she said, lamenting many women won’t have the access she had to the medical procedures. “…[I]t would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.