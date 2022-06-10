Jennifer Hudson could reach EGOT status this weekend

ABC/Paula Lobo

Multitalented star Jennifer Hudson has already earned an Emmy, a Grammy and an Oscar for her work in entertainment over the course of the last two decades. The 40-year-old actress is one step closer to achieving EGOT status: she just has to win a Tony Award at Sunday’s ceremony.

Hudson is nominated as a producer for A Strange Loop, the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical written by Michael R. Jackson that follows a Black queer man who tries to write a musical while struggling with identity, among other things. The musical leads this year’s nominations with 11, including Best Musical, the category in which Hudson is recognized.

This year’s nod isn’t the first time Hudson’s name has been mentioned in Tony Awards conversations. After receiving zero nominations in 2016 for her highly regarded performance as Shug Avery in The Color Purple, the incident became known as one of the most infamous award show snubbs.

Previous wins that contribute to Hudson’s EGOT status include a Daytime Emmy for executive producing the 2020 animated film Baby Yaga; Grammys in 2017 for The Color Purple and in 2009 for Best Album; and an Academy Award in 2007 for Dreamgirls.

Should A Strange Fruit win Best Musical at the 75th annual show, which broadcasts live on CBS Sunday at 8 p.m., the American Idol alum will join a small list of EGOT winners, including John Legend and Whoopi Goldberg.

Other notable celebs one award away from the high ranking are Viola Davis, Common, Billy Porter and Cynthia Erivo.

