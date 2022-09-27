Jennifer Hudson addresses speculation she’s on ﻿”The Masked Singer”

ABC/Paula Lobo

Jennifer Hudson isn’t spilling the beans when it comes to whether or not she’s a contestant on The Masked Singer.

During Monday’s episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Hudson chatted with Emmy award-winning actor Leslie Jordan, who appeared as a guest panelist on singing competition show, and when asked if she’s ever been on the show she remained coy.

“I heard that they think that I’m under the mask somewhere singing, but I’m not gonna tell you if its me or not,” the Grammy-award winner said.

“I’m not gonna tell it,” she continued. “I want y’all to watch the show…cause that’s the point of the show is to guess who’s singing.”

Last week on The Masked Singer a contestant dressed as a Harp belted out Pink’s “Perfect” in front of the judges. Some of the clues given to help the panel guess the celebrity included a call sheet listing Harp in a leading role, two bouquets of roses, a person wearing a witch’s hat and 3D glasses.

“This could be Jennifer Hudson,” panelist Ken Jeong posed during Wednesday’s episode. “She’s done everything. But the comedy clue to me — she was in my favorite movie of all time, Sex and the City.”

