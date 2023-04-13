Jennifer Coolidge, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, and Colin Farrell among ‘TIME”s 100 Most Influential People

TIME

TIME has released its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and amid world leaders and other newsmakers are top Hollywood names.

Michael B. Jordan made the 2023 TIME100, with roles in front of, and behind the camera with, respectively, the blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and his hit directorial debut Creed III. Angela Bassett, Oscar nominated for Wakanda, also made the cut.

The White Lotus Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge‘s big year was also heralded, as was Banshees of Inisherin Oscar nominee Colin Farrell, and Zoe Saldaña, star of Avatar: The Way of Water and the first woman to front four movies that have grossed more than two billion bucks.

As always, other big names contribute to fete this year’s picks: Amy Poehler praises her former Parks and Rec co-star-turned White Lotus season 2 lead Aubrey Plaza; Tina Turner sings her cinematic alter-ego Bassett’s praises, and Jimmy Fallon hails Drew Barrymore.

Other contributors include Oscar winners Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchett, and Taika Waititi, as well as tennis legend Venus Williams.

You can check out the full TIME100 list here.

For the fourth year in a row, TIME Studios and ABC will present the TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People primetime television special, which will once again bring viewers inside the 17thannual TIME100 Gala, which will he held in New York City on April 26. The event will be hosted by Coolidge and feature performances by Doja Cat and Lea Michele.

TIME100: The World’s Most Influential People airs Sunday, April 30 at 7 p.m. on ABC, and will stream on Hulu and Disney+.

