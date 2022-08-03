Jennifer Coolidge jokes playing the MILF in ‘American Pie’ got her “play” in real life

Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images

(NOTE CONTENT) Thanks to the teen sex comedy American Pie, actress Jennifer Coolidge will forever be linked to the acronym MILF, or mom I’d like to … couple with.

She played Stifler’s Mom, Jeanine, in the blockbuster, before moving to movies like Legally Blonde. She was a regular cast member on Two Broke Girls through the show’s run.

The actress now stars in HBO’s acclaimed dramedy The White Lotus.

However, playing the person who brought that naughty acronym into the mainstream has other advantages, she seemingly jokes to Variety. “I got a lot of ‘play’ playing a MILF,” she tells the trade, straight-faced. “I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie.”

“There were so many benefits of doing that movie,” she adds. “There would have been, like, 200 people that I … never would have slept with,” Coolidge says.

