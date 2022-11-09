Jennifer Aniston opens up about exploring IVF, trying to get pregnant in the past

Allure/Zoey Grossman

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Jennifer Aniston is sharing new details about her efforts to become pregnant in the past.

In a new cover interview with Allure, the Friends star revealed she went through in-vitro fertilization and was “throwing everything” at trying to become pregnant.

The actress indicated she tried to get pregnant while in her late 30s and her 40s, describing herself as going through “really hard s***” at the time. “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” Aniston said. “All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it…”

Aniston, 53, said she wishes she had the guidance earlier in her life to freeze her eggs. “I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor,'” she said. “You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Despite the difficulties she faced, Aniston told Allure she has “zero regrets” about how her journey turned out. “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe,'” she said. “I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

Aniston continued, “And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

Aniston had a four-year marriage to Brad Pitt that ended in early 2005.

She was also married to Justin Theroux, whom she divorced in 2018 after two years of marriage and seven years together.

Aniston expressed, “I feel the best in who I am today, better than I ever did in my 20s or 30s even, or my mid-40s.”

