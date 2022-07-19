Jay Ellis marries Nina Senicar in Italy

ABC/Eric McCandless

Jay Ellis is now a married man.

The Insecure star married his girlfriend, model/actress Nina Senicar, in a garden ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. He posted an Instagram photo from their wedding day along with the caption, “July 9, 2022. Forever.”

Jay, 40, and Nina, 36, got engaged in January 2019 and have a daughter, Nora Grace, who will turn 3 years old in November.

“We always knew we wanted to get married in Italy because going there was the first trip we ever took together,” Nina told Vogue. They searched for locations in June 2019, but their plans were delayed due to the pandemic.

“Italy was one of the hardest hit areas in the world, on a strict lockdown and closed to tourists,” Jay remembered. “We weren’t sure how widespread it would be or how long any of it would last, so we had to cancel everything.” The couple set a wedding date for July 9, 2021, which was then moved to this year.

After all the excitement, the Top Gun: Maverick star says he needs some rest.

“The groom can’t help but find himself in need of a little R&R. I just feel like we need a vacation after throwing the craziest three-day party ever,” Jay joked. “After everything that everyone has been through over the last few years to bring over 190 people together for three days in Tuscany and celebrate was surreal.

“Seeing all of our friends from different parts of our lives together smiling and laughing, connecting, forming their own friendships was such a huge part of what we wanted out of the weekend and the celebration,” Jay continued. “We wanted to create moments and memories that would last the rest of our lives.”

