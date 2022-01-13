Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet to divorce after 16 years together

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

One of Hollywood’s most idolized relationships has come to an end.

In a joint statement shared on Wednesday, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced they are parting ways after 16 years together.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” the statement posted to the Game of Thrones ﻿alum’s Instagram began.

“We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” they explained. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. “We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become.”

The duo concluded, “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L.”

Momoa and Bonet reportedly began dating in 2005 before tying the knot in 2017. They share two children Lola Iolani Momoa, who was born in 2007, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, who they welcomed the following year.

