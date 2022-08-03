Jane Fonda “not proud” of getting a face lift: “Stop being afraid of being old”

Netflix/Eric Charbonneau

At 84 years old,Â Jane FondaÂ is finally embracing aging gracefully.

The two-time Academy Award winner tellsÂ VogueÂ she regrets having a facelift in the past, and has sworn off any further cosmetic enhancements.Â

“We all know a lot of women who are wealthy who’ve had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible,” Fonda expresses. “I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact I had one. Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it.”

TheÂ Grace and FrankieÂ star added of her own plastic surgery experience, “I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it. A lot of women, I don’t know, they’re addicted to it.”

Fonda tells the glamour magazine that at her age, she’s hoping to spread a message. “I want young people to stop being afraid about getting older. What matters isn’t age, isn’t that chronological number. What matters is your health,” the former workout tape bestseller says.Â “I’m almost 85, but I don’t seem that old. So getting young people to stop being afraid of being old, helping people realize that just because you’re a certain age doesn’t mean you have to give up on life.”

Fonda also credits exercise with keeping her looking her best — and shares some other secrets, too: “I don’t do a lot of facials. I don’t spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing, too.”

Â

Copyright Â© 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.