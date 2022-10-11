Jamie Lee Curtis wants Lindsay Lohan to be a ‘hot grandma’ in potential ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Jamie Lee Curtis is all for a Freaky Friday sequel.

While appearing on The View Monday, Curtis, who starred alongside Lindsay Lohan in the 2006 comedy film, shared that she’s already pitched the idea.

“I’ve already written to Disney — my friends at Disney, I’m in their new Haunted Mansion movie,” she revealed. “I’m 64 years old today — not today, soon, in a month or whatever. My point is I’m wide open, creatively I am wide open.”

The Halloween Ends star even shared her thoughts on a storyline for a second installment of the 2003 film.

“Lindsay Lohan and me back in Freaky Friday. She just made a Christmas movie, I believe, and she got married. … It’s all good. Bring it! Let me be the grandma,” she said. “Let me be the old grandma who switches places, so then Lindsay gets to be the sexy grandma who’s still happy with Mark Harmon in all the ways you would be happy with Mark Harmon.”

Curtis continued, “I would like to see Lindsay be the hot grandma, and I would like to see me try to deal with toddlers today. I want to be a helicopter parent in today’s world.”

Freaky Friday features Curtis and Lohan as a mother-daughter duo whose bodies are switched thanks to a magical fortune cookie.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.