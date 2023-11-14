Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan tease a ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis reunited with her Freaky Friday co-star Lindsay Lohan on Friday, November 10, for an Instagram selfie teasing a sequel to the 2003 film.

“Too late. YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY! Well, it’s Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!” Curtis captioned a selfie of the two.

Followers expressed their excitement over the prospect of a second movie, with one commenting, “Ladies… DO IT! (Also, I want in!).”

Another wrote, “Please god make this happen,” while a third shared, “Yesss please please !!!!!!! We need more Freaky Friday.”

The post comes six months after the Mean Girls actress told The New York Times in a joint interview with Curtis that she and the Halloween star were open to the idea of a remake.

Curtis hinted something was in the works back in 2022, telling E! News, “It’s not up to us right now, but I think everyone who needs to know knows, and clearly we are in conversation.”

Freaky Friday starred Curtis and Lohan as a mother and daughter, respectively, whose bodies are switched by a mysterious and magical Chinese fortune cookie.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.