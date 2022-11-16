Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are “committed” to ‘Freaky Friday’ sequel

Lohan and Curtis in 2003 — Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

No, a Freaky Friday sequel isn’t currently in the works, but it appears to be a step closer.

“There is no scheduled date, but we’re talking,” Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred alongside Lindsay Lohan in the 2003 comedy film, told Variety at Monday’s Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

“I’m 64 in a week and Lindsay is 36…[A sequel] lends itself so beautifully,” Curtis said. “We’re both committed to it, and it’s not ours to make. It’s Disney’s to make and I think they’re interested and we’re talking.”

“Let’s just try to get another one made,” Curtis said. “We’re a ways away.”

Freaky Friday features Curtis and Lohan as a mother-daughter duo whose bodies are switched thanks to a magical fortune cookie.

