Jamie Foxx says he “would have lost my life” without sister Deidra in sweet birthday message

ABC

As he continues to recover from the medical complication he suffered in April, Oscar winner Jamie Foxx took some time out to shout out one of his sisters, Deidra Dixon, on her birthday, and credited her with saving his life.

While it’s not yet known what condition left Foxx hospitalized, the Oscar winner noted, “Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11,” adding, “‘D’… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses … And without you I would not be here.”

Without elaborating, Jamie added, “… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life….”

He closed with, “I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis,” adding the hashtag “#swipeleft.”

On July 21, after months of speculation, Foxx broke his silence about his health situation, explaining he has been through “hell and back.”

He added, “I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through” and that his road to recovery “had some potholes,” but he is on his way back to good health and able to work again.

Jamie’s message also shouted out his family, noting, “I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in, in such a way. They kept it airtight, didn’t let nothing out, they protected me and that’s what I hoped that everyone could have in moments like these.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.