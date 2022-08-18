Jamie Foxx on why his 2016 comedy ﻿’All-Star Weekend’ ﻿is unreleased: “It’s been tough”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Jamie Foxx has an unreleased comedy that he’s hoping sees the light of day.

In 2016, Jamie co-wrote and directed a film called All-Star Weekend that stars him and Jeremy Pivenas friends and truck drivers Malik and Danny, respectively, who win tickets to the NBA All-Star Game. During their trip across the country to get to the event, they encounter a series of characters along the way, including Robert Downey Jr., who portrays a Mexican man.

It harkens back to Robert’s role in Tropic Thunder wherein his character in the film, who is also an actor, underwent pigmentation alteration surgery to darken his skin to play a Black character.

Jamie says the film’s release is still on hiatus due to the current state of the world.

“It’s been tough with the lay of the land when it comes to comedy. We’re trying to break open the sensitive corners where people go back to laughing again,” Jamie tells CinemaBlend. “We hope to keep them laughing and run them right into All-Star Weekend because we were definitely going for it.”

Rounding out the cast is Eva Longoria, Gerard Butler and Benicio del Toro.

