Jamie Costa’s Robin Williams impression has fans begging for a feature-length biopic

ABC photo archives

A Robin Williams biopic hasn’t been announced, but if there were one, fans are rooting for actor Jamie Costa to get the starring role.

On Monday, Costa shared a five-minute-long video to YouTube, titled “ROBIN Test Footage Scene,” featuring his impersonation of a young Williams on the set of Mork & Mindy in 1982. Everything from Costa’s appearance to his mannerisms could leave even the biggest fan wondering who they were really watching. So, it’s no wonder viewers raved over his performance and are advocating for Costa to play Williams in a movie about the late actor’s life.

One user commented, “This is a FANTASTIC impression of Robin Williams. If there is ever a biopic, they better cast you.”

Another echoed the same sentiment, writing, “This isn’t a mere impression; this is one of the highest caliber, basically an embodiment of Robin himself.”

While many praised Costa’s acting, the moment was bittersweet for Williams daughter, Zelda, who took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the clip, which imagines Williams’ reaction to learning the news that his friend John Belushi had died.

“Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it… please, stop sending me the ‘test footage’. I’ve seen it,” she wrote, adding, “Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn’t against him, but y’all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird.”

Robin Williams was 63 years old when he died by suicide in 2014.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.