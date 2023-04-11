James Marsden is all for a ’27 Dresses’ sequel

Good Morning America

James Marsden is all in for a 27 Dresses sequel.

During a recent interview, the Jury Duty actor shared that he’d gladly do a follow-up to the 2008 rom-com, where he starred alongside Katherine Heigl — and he’s even got a name for it.

“27 Children,” he told E! News.

The 49-year-old went on to share that he was surprised by the response that the film has gotten over the years.

“That movie weirdly has legs that I’m not sure I anticipated in having,” he shared. “Just a fanbase that people — when they talk about romantic comedies — you don’t really see too many of those made nowadays.”

However, Marsden believes that things are starting to shift.

“I think that people are starting to have an appetite for it again,” he added. “So, yeah, bring it on.”

