James Gunn previews ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ ride at Disney’s EPCOT; Hangs with Francis Ford Coppola

Randy Holmes via Getty Images

After teasing fans, James Gunn, the writer-director of the Guardians of the Galaxy films, has released a sneak peek of the upcoming, second GOTG-themed ride bound for Disney Parks.

“Can’t wait for you to experience what we’ve been working on for YEARS,” Gunn told his followers of the roller coaster Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Appropriately, given the series’ fondness for ’70s hits, the spot is set in part to the Ohio Players‘ “Love Rollercoaster.” The snippet shows an emergency distress call from an intergalactic outpost located at the theme park. The message is intercepted in space by Rocket and Groot, who set a course to intervene.

Incidentally, fans were quick to notice the voice of Rocket’s isn’t provided by Bradley Cooper, as per usual, and although Peter Quill is in the snippet, Chris Pratt‘s face isn’t shown behind his Star-Lord helmet — and the character is snoozing in the cockpit amid the action.

The entire cast of the original film did reunite for the already-launched Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission BREAKOUT ride at Anaheim’s Disneyland park, so it’s possible the subs are being used just for the promo spot.

In other James Gunn news, he apparently welcomed an Oscar-winning legend to his home over the weekend. “Spent 4 1/2 hours in my kitchen yesterday with Francis Ford Coppola discussing cinema,” he Instagrammed, adding his Peacemaker star fiancé Jennifer Holland and other friends were in attendance, too.

“Francis is an amazingly warm & optimistic man who just so happens to have directed some of the most wonderful films ever,” Gunn said, calling it, “An amazing day I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.