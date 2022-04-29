Jackpot: Apple TV+ renews ‘Pachinko’ for second season

Apple TV+

Just as its first season finale drops today, Apple TV+ announced it is renewing its time-spanning drama Pachinko for a second season.

Created by Soo Hugh and based on the bestselling novel, the English, Japanese, and Korean language series follows a Korean family through several generations.

“Words cannot express my joy in being able to continue telling the extraordinary story of this indomitable family,” a “grateful” Soo Hugh said in a statement. He thanked Apple TV+ “for believing and supporting this show and…our passionate fans who have cheered us on.”

Soo called working with the show’s “amazing” cast and crew “an honor.”

It was recently announced that Soo will create and executive-produce The White Darkness, an Apple Original limited series based on the New York Times bestselling David Grann book of the same name.

That series will star and be co-produced by Tom Hiddleston, with the Marvel movie veteran playing Henry Worsley, a former soldier who in 2008 undertook a solo trek across Antarctica.

