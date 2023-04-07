“I’ve never seen a movie like this”: Vin Diesel and company give a peek under the hood of ‘Fast X’

Universal

On Friday, Universal Pictures gave fans a peek under the hood of the upcoming 10th adventure in the Fast and the Furious franchise.

The snippet shows not only action-packed scenes from the movie, but interview segments with its stars, including Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez and John Cena.

“I’ve never seen a movie like this,” Diesel teases.

Cena, returning as a good guy after his heel turn as Dom Toretto’s brother Jakob in Fast 9, notes, “Everything is bigger, better, and it hits you like a right hand to the jaw.”

Director Louis Leterrier adds, “It is true entertainment on a massive canvas. … With a new villain, new stakes — real stakes.”

Momoa plays the baddie Dante, who is seeking revenge on Diesel’s Dom and his “family” for killing his drug kingpin father during the events of Fast 5.

“It’s exciting to be a piece in the puzzle of something so very important to pop culture,” Momoa notes.

“I do suggest for the audience out there to prep. It’s a big one,” warns Rodriguez, returning as Letty.

See for yourself May 19.

