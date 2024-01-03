It’s January, but Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” is still on top

It may be January, but Taylor Swift‘s “Cruel Summer” is still on top of several Billboard charts.

Now that the crush of Christmas songs has stopped, “Cruel Summer” is back on top of Billboard‘s Radio Songs airplay chart for a 10th nonconsecutive week. The song, originally released on Taylor’s 2019 album Lover, was released as a single back in June after Taylor played it during the Eras Tour.

“Cruel Summer” has also notched a 17th week at #1 on Billboard‘s Adult Pop Airplay chart. That ties Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” record for longest run on top by a female artist since that chart was invented in 1996.

Of course, “Cruel Summer” never paid much attention to the calendar: It became Taylor’s 10th #1 hit on the Hot 100 in October. At the time, Taylor thanked fans for making the song #1 “and it’s not even the summer anymore.”

“It’s deep fall; I’m wearing a sweater,” she added.