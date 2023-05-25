“It’s either us or them”: Idris Elba takes control in trailer to Apple TV+ series ‘Hijack’

Apple TV+

Idris Elba plays an expert in negotiations who puts all his skills to use in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Hijack.

The show takes place in real time after gunmen take control of a plane on the seven-hour flight from Dubai to London.

In the coming attraction, Elba’s character appears to be working both sides, stalling to keep the terrorists calm while preparing the passengers to take the plane back. He circles the ad copy “Get ready to shake things up” on a beverage container before passing it to other passengers.

One man wraps his fist in a seat belt extender to use the metal buckle as makeshift brass knuckles. A female passenger removes a gold hair pin.

“It’s either us or them,” he tells a frightened passenger. “And I can tell you it’s not gonna be us.”

On the ground, The Good Wife‘s Archie Panjabi plays a counterterrorism leader trying to uncover who the bad guys are — and discovers that it’s more than your standard terrorism plot.

Idris co-produced the tense series, which debuts on the streaming service on June 28.

