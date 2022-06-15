“It wasn’t about him”: Amber Heard insists that ‘Washington Post’ op-ed wasn’t about Johnny Depp

Courtesy NBC News

In a continuing interview with Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, Amber Heard insisted the controversial op-ed at the center of Johnny Depp‘s defamation lawsuit against her “wasn’t about him.”

Guthrie pressed Heard on several elements of her testimony, which ultimately led a jury to side with Depp, awarding him $10 million dollars in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

“Life had seemingly moved on and you decide to write an op-ed, why did you do that?” Guthrie asked the Aquaman actress.

Heard insisted the “op-ed wasn’t about my relationship with Johnny,” to which Guthrie wondered, “But it alluded to him. Is that mistakable?”

Heard said instead, the column, titled, “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change,” was “about was me lending my voice to a bigger cultural conversation that we were having at the time.”

Guthrie responded that the 2018 article was at the “height” of the Me Too movement. “Legions of powerful men being cancelled. Losing their jobs. Did you want that to happen to Johnny Depp?” she asked.

“Of course not. It wasn’t about him,” the actress replied.

Heard also denied tipping off TMZ that she’d filed a restraining order against Depp — something she seemingly accidentally admitted in testimony.

The interview, which will continue on NBC’s Dateline on Friday, June 17, will also see Heard address her failure to donate her divorce settlement as she had pledged and insisting of Depp, “I love him. I love him with all my heart.”

